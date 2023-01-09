Charles Jones' Observer opinion article with resolutions for law enforcement officers has a lot to recommend to the rest of us. We all need to read, study and understand the Constitution of the United States. We all need to know why the Constitution was framed as it was by those very wise persons. It was in 1787, and still is, a unique form of government that requires the involvement of all citizens of our country if it is to work.

When any minority group of people think that they are not getting what they want in this form of government and decide either to ignore the Constitution or change it by force, our country is endangered. We all should have learned in high school what separation of powers in our government means: the legislative branch (congress), executive branch (president) and judicial branch (supreme court).

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.