Charles Jones' Observer opinion article with resolutions for law enforcement officers has a lot to recommend to the rest of us. We all need to read, study and understand the Constitution of the United States. We all need to know why the Constitution was framed as it was by those very wise persons. It was in 1787, and still is, a unique form of government that requires the involvement of all citizens of our country if it is to work.
When any minority group of people think that they are not getting what they want in this form of government and decide either to ignore the Constitution or change it by force, our country is endangered. We all should have learned in high school what separation of powers in our government means: the legislative branch (congress), executive branch (president) and judicial branch (supreme court).
Article I spells out the duties and responsibilities of the legislative branch. The very first article gives "we the people" the power to elect representatives to enact our laws. It is built on the principle that the majority of the citizens get to decide what those laws are.
Article II of the Constitution says that the executive department has the duty to enforce the laws, and Article III gives the Supreme Court the responsibility to decide whether the laws are true to the Constitution.
The Constitution of the United States of America is the powerful force that makes our country a shining example of government in the world today. The United States will remain strong as long as all of us understand the Constitution, believe in its principles and carry out our responsibilities to pay attention and participate.
Here is a resolution for all of us for 2023: Read the U.S. Constitution.
Evelyn Swart
Joseph
