This year 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic has been very challenging.
We all have been through a lot. As we look for the good in all this as well as the blessings and giving thanks to our loving heavenly father for helping us, this Thanksgiving we give him all the praise and glory that he solely deserves.
May our loving heavenly father be with each of you in our beautiful community of La Grande and surrounding areas, and give each of you a blessed and Happy Thanksgiving — that is my prayer.
Janice Roberts
La Grande
