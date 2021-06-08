I've been reading the articles that oppose the idea of having a Greater Idaho, and this thought came to my mind about the B2H. If we did became a part of Greater Idaho, Idaho Power would have its opportunity to build the B2H.
So, East Oregonians, if you love your pristine countryside, do not vote for Greater Idaho.
Nathan Forsythe
La Grande
