Apparently, Jon White made some assumptions about my statements. I will attempt to articulate it in a way that he can better comprehend.

The two Kittitas wind farms that I referenced were built specifically to carry electricity from Kittitas County over the Cascade Mountains and into Puget Sound, in order to provide power to Seattle. They did this to meet green energy initiatives on the west side of Washington state. There was never any intent to provide power for “communities along the way.”

