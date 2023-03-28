Apparently, Jon White made some assumptions about my statements. I will attempt to articulate it in a way that he can better comprehend.
The two Kittitas wind farms that I referenced were built specifically to carry electricity from Kittitas County over the Cascade Mountains and into Puget Sound, in order to provide power to Seattle. They did this to meet green energy initiatives on the west side of Washington state. There was never any intent to provide power for “communities along the way.”
During the emergency grid down, they diverted the wind farm power that was supposed to go to Seattle to Kittitas County. I don’t know how to make it any clearer than that for you.
As for asking for an emergency grid down tie to be built, there is no harm in our elected officials trying to negotiate with Idaho Power. Yes, at this late stage in the game, it might be futile. If they had done it at the get-go before IP had to start a legal fight, it may have had more of a chance.
By my last count, the Union County utility corridor already has easements through it for three electric transmission lines, two gas pipelines and two fiber-optic cables. Adding one more power line to it is not going to change much of the aesthetics.
The U.S. Supreme Court has long held that the Constitution allows exercising eminent domain for public good projects, such as highways, railroads, military installations, naval ports, gas pipelines and, yes, transmission lines. This is covered by the Fifth Amendment, and all landowners impacted will receive fair market value for the easements through their property.
Adhering to what the Constitution says, after all, is a “conservative value.”
David Thiesfeld
La Grande
