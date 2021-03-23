I just received my second shot of the Moderna vaccine and I want to acknowledge the Center for Human Development Inc. for the excellent job they did in setting up the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Clearly, the planning involved great skill and professionalism. There were multiple tasks: the setting up of appointments; identifying a safe and convenient physical site; the actual arranging of the gym and collecting the equipment needed to furnish the gym; the identifying and selecting of skilled and compassionate professionals and volunteers to man the site. And, I am sure all this was arranged under significant time pressure.
I am grateful for the staff at CHD and volunteers for their outstanding work.
Hazel Sachie Spiegel
La Grande
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.