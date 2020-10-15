My wife and I strongly support Kristine Alf Rippee for La Grande City Council. We have known her for more than 10 years, and from our first meeting have been impressed with the energy and organizational skills she has brought to homeschooling her four children. She has strong roots in Eastern Oregon and directs the same energy and commitment to her work for the La Grande community. She volunteers as the treasurer of the La Grande Swim Club and as an official for USA Swimming for La Grande High School swim meets. She volunteered for the Girl Scouts as the regional event and travel coordinator and is also director of the Wallowa Fiddle Tunes Camp. Kristine is a clearheaded problem solver. Her presence on the city council will benefit the entire community.
Jon White
La Grande
