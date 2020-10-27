I am writing in support of Kristine Alf Rippee for Position 4 on the La Grande City Council. She will bring a much-needed fresh perspective to the council. She is energetic, friendly, organized and open-minded. Her administrative and leadership experience includes serving as treasurer of the La Grande Swim Club and director of the Wallowa Fiddle Tunes Camp.
As a mother of four, she is concerned for the youth of our community, and as further evidence of that she has volunteered for Girl Scouts and at the high school. She has also earned degrees in physical education and sport science, and she has volunteered with visitors and school groups at Haystack Rock Awareness Center.
I believe Kristine Alf Rippee would bring new energy and ideas to the city council. I hope you will join me in voting for her for Position 4.
Sharon Porter
La Grande
