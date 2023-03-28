Two thought-provoking stories that relate to human wildlife interfaces were published in the March 18 Observer. Bat housing will be impacted by Wallowa Lake Lodge's attic renovation: "Wallowa Lake Lodge evicting bats." The other story, “Lone wolf feeds on cow carcasses near Baker City Airport,” mulls over dealing with a hungry young wolf.

Bats have resided in the attic of Wallowa Lake Lodge for decades. Attic renovations will close off their access this summer. By night each little brown bat can eat up to 1,000 insects an hour. This is why visitors at the lodge and park have little problems with mosquitoes. Knowing this, the lodge board is providing two very large bat houses to entice them to remain in the neighborhood.

