Two thought-provoking stories that relate to human wildlife interfaces were published in the March 18 Observer. Bat housing will be impacted by Wallowa Lake Lodge's attic renovation: "Wallowa Lake Lodge evicting bats." The other story, “Lone wolf feeds on cow carcasses near Baker City Airport,” mulls over dealing with a hungry young wolf.
Bats have resided in the attic of Wallowa Lake Lodge for decades. Attic renovations will close off their access this summer. By night each little brown bat can eat up to 1,000 insects an hour. This is why visitors at the lodge and park have little problems with mosquitoes. Knowing this, the lodge board is providing two very large bat houses to entice them to remain in the neighborhood.
A young collared wolf has been feeding on a cow carcass near the Baker Airport at night. He travels through calving and lambing operations without incident. Yet wildlife personnel began hazing him by air and planning to bury the remains. A rancher was instructed to bury another nearby carcass. These actions seem to ensure there will soon be a very hungry young wolf in the area. He hasn’t bothered calves and lambs, but hunger will provide incentive.
Meanwhile hungry elk are fed in the valleys to keep them from ranchers’ hay. Why not fly carcasses to places far from vulnerable livestock? This approach would reduce pressure on ranchers trying to protect their animals and on wolves trying to find nourishment. As a bonus ranchers could donate carcasses rather than bury them in frozen ground and road kill could be utilized.
Dealing with wolves from a different perspective might reduce the killing of livestock and wolves. All animals need food and shelter.
Mary McCracken
Island City
