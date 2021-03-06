It’s been a tough year for us all. We crave any shred of pre-pandemic “normal.” We want an escape. That is completely understandable.
That desire does not justify putting service industry workers’ health at risk.
By allowing indoor dining without vaccinating service industry workers, Gov. Brown is forcing Oregonians into unsafe work conditions. She is putting our collective desire for escape and normalcy ahead of the lives of our fellow Oregonians.
While eating in a restaurant, a diner occupies that space for only an hour or two. But the servers, the cooks and the rest of staff are there for eight-plus hours and interact with hundreds of people in that time. The high risk to their health during this pandemic has been well documented.
Instead of forcing workers into dangerous working conditions, Gov. Brown and all of our elected officials should be fighting to provide financial support to our struggling restaurants and their employees.
Since our elected officials are neglecting their responsibility to protect these members of our community, what can we do as individuals? Buy takeout. Buy gift cards. Support our local restaurants however we can. Demand that our senators, our representatives, our governor and our county commissioners do more to protect us.
But please don’t put the health of these workers, our fellow Oregonians, at risk just to feel normal for an hour.
And Gov. Brown, vaccinate these frontline workers. May 1 is not soon enough if you are allowing indoor dining now.
Sean Lerner
La Grande
