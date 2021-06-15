In Union County our moment to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and Build Back Better is now. We must meet the scale of the crises we face with big investments in our economy, infrastructure and climate action with justice and equity incorporated throughout.
Clean energy is the fastest-growing industry in America and provides a huge opportunity for high-quality jobs that help rebuild the middle class while simultaneously taking much needed action on climate and putting us on the path to 100% clean energy. The Oregon Legislature is doing its part by working to pass House Bill 2021, and it’s time for Congress and even our local leadership to do their part. I’m grateful to my representatives in D.C. for their leadership in partnering with President Biden toward ambitious climate justice goals.
To ensure a just transition, we must prioritize equitable solutions, and not just in large cities, ensuring that at least 40% of benefits go to those who need it most — in Union County, the communities most harmed by toxic pollution are low-income and agricultural workers. We will also need a national clean energy standard, along with tax law that incentivizes clean energy and good jobs for Union County workers.
We have a moral responsibility to our children and grandchildren to pass along to them a safe, cleaner and healthier planet. The American Jobs Plan is our chance to do right by future generations.
Randy Knop
Union
