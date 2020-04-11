As we celebrate Easter, April 12, we praise our risen savior and give him all the praise and glory that he solely deserves for all he has done and is doing for us. Rest assured, our loving, gracious, merciful heavenly father is in charge of all that is going on now, and he is with us every step of the way.
"Thy word is a lamp unto my feet and a light unto my path" (Psalms 119:105).
"For God so loved the word, that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life" (John 3:16).
What an awesome God we serve.
May our loving, gracious, merciful heavenly father bless each of you this Easter with his joy, peace and comfort and keep you in his care. This is my Easter prayer.
Janice Roberts
La Grande
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.