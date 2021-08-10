I have to take exception to the letter written by Tom Herrmann in the July 27 edition of The Observer. I think a letter with misleading information about COVID-19 vaccination during a pandemic, especially when we are experiencing a significant local surge among the unvaccinated population of Eastern Oregon, has the potential to lead to a significant increase in severe illness and death in our community.
Herrmann touts the improved treatments and protocols that have led to the decreased risk of death from the virus, and that is true. However, the improved treatment will do nothing to help stop the pandemic. Only vaccination can do that.
As a retired emergency physician I can accurately state that there have been great advances in trauma care in this country in the last few years, but I would not recommend driving your car into a brick wall at 60 mph to find out. We have made great strides in the treatment of stroke and heart attack with "clot buster drugs," but I would not recommend stopping your blood pressure medication because of that. It can't be any simpler, Professor: "An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure."
We have to remember that the more than 600,000 people who have died in this country from COVID-19 are Americans. It should be our patriotic duty to get vaccinated and stop the needless illness and death of our fellow citizens. Stop the nonsense, get the vaccine.
Kenneth Chasteen
La Grande
