I am writing this letter as an endorsement for the reelection of Paul Anderes as Union County Commissioner.
I became directly acquainted with Paul during his previous term as county commissioner after the Union County Search and Rescue unit, in which I am a volunteer member, was asked to help on the COVID Incident Command Team. That team was started at the very beginning of the pandemic over two years ago. During the many months the command team was operational I had an occasion to work with all the commissioners as logistics officer, setting up drive-thru testing, drive-thru clinics, all associated with the COVID pandemic. Commissioner Anderes was always on top of things making sure our team had the tools necessary to operate effectively.
During the pandemic I could see Paul had a sincere concern and desire to help the small businesses and the citizens of Union County who were being financially and personally affected by COVID.
There have been other times through the years that our volunteer SAR unit has worked with Paul and the other commissioners on different projects where our manpower was needed. Paul has always been supportive of our volunteers and their efforts.
I wholeheartly endorse Paul Anderes to his reelection to the Union County Board of Commissioners.
Fred Hawkins
Union
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.