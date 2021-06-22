I read an article a few weeks ago about Initiative Petition 13 (“Anti-animal ag initiative raises alarm among Oregon farm groups,” May 20, 2021). I couldn’t believe our state would even consider such a move. This would destroy any activities that involve animals.
Ranching of any kind could become a thing of the past. Animal control in regards to hunting, fishing would end, leading to an overabundance of crop-destroying animals.
This initiative would affect the production of meat and poultry (including eggs) and pork, which this bill says can only be used for consumption after the animal has died a natural death, meaning old unsafe meat. It also affects the safety of people in their homes. If this bill passes no one will be allowed to kill a rat or for that matter a bug in their home without breaking the law. The organizations like FFA and 4-H, which train ranchers and farmers, could become a thing of the past.
In the letters to the editor also on May 20 Duane Berry stated, “For way too long rural Oregonians have lived under the thumb of a Democratic governor and Legislature that design the rules and laws to fit the metropolitan scene, totally ignoring the lifestyle of ranchers, logger and citizens in rural Northeastern Oregon.” This quote was in regards to Northeastern Oregon becoming part of Idaho, but it fits with Initiative 13.
This idea of meat production and ranching was brought up by our vice president as part of their new idea of a “Green New Deal,” which so far has proven to be harmful for our country as gas prices are way up due to the shutdown of oil and natural gas production.
Mr. David Michelson, the chief petitioner of the bill and an animal rights activist, has presented this bill and has reached one hurdle of receiving 1,000 sponsorship signatures. The next step will be to collect 112,020 signatures to have it placed on the November ballot.
This initiative is bad for our state as well as our nation and must be stopped here in Oregon. We still have time to stop this. It is the worst thing that could happen.
Gail Baker
La Grande
