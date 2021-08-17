I’ve never read anything as disgusting as the report of the school board meeting, where parents wanted to pull their kids out of the La Grande School system because they hate Gov. Kate Brown.
After watching many documentaries of Hitler during World War II, I can see little difference between the Nazis getting the Germans to hate Jews. The purpose of which was to get Hitler accepted as a demagogue. Furthermore, Sheriff Cody Bowen and county commissioners kept silent, giving their tacit support to this insanity after being vaccinated themselves. I have never heard of such cowardliness since Trump didn’t join the insurrection he encouraged.
I can’t get over the fact that parents would condemn their children to COVID-19 infection rather than protect them in the school district, merely because they hate Brown because of local propaganda supported by our cowardly county officials.
These parents spend much time believing and little time knowing, thinking their beliefs are reality. Doing so merely blinds them to the reality of the moment.
I voted for Republican governors Mark Hatfield and Tom McCall. They must be spinning in their graves knowing what the Republican Party has turned into.
They, most certainly, would have done what Brown is now doing. They're all guilty of tautological thinking, only accepting information that agrees with their beliefs. This applies to many pseudo-Christians as well.
I have no casual friends. My only friends are those who are willing to call BS on me when I get out of line.
Stuart Croghan
La Grande
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.