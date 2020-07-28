How many lives have been put at risk because a few (as quoted by The Observer) have not adhered to the governor’s executive order?
Whether you agree or disagree, the fact remains there have been more than three months of advertising a policy of “stay at home … wear a protective face covering,” so any intelligent persons have been notified as to why: It is to protect others. Now some have thrown caution to the wind and a larger number of our caregivers, doctors, nurses are COVID-19 carriers.
I live at Grande Ronde Retirement Residence and am at an age that I must rely on the many caregivers who are willing to take a chance to care for us while they expose themselves, for a small fee that does not come close to compensating for illness or life.
No one would want to take responsibility for having to share the blame for this unfortunate part of life.
It’s time to listen, and obey.
Marie Lester
Former Union County Commissioner
La Grande
