Union County has been our home for 44 years. Both of us have worked for La Grande School District, our sons graduated from La Grande High School, and our third generation is now in school here. Decades of support from people and businesses in the LGSD community have demonstrated an “anything is possible” attitude ensuring the best opportunities for our children and our community. We thank you.
The bond measure on the May ballot is a very rare opportunity for three reasons: 1) LGSD has refinanced the bond passed by voters in 2014 and reduced the applicable interest rate from 4.75% to 1.68%, generating significant savings in the annual debt service requirements; 2) It has been determined that by utilizing these savings, the district can sell an additional $4.845 million in bonds without increasing the current tax rate or extending the life of the current loan; and 3) LGSD has qualified for a $4 million match grant. The combined amount would provide the school district with a total of $8.845 million to make vital improvements for our students and community. The $4 million capital improvement grant is just sitting there waiting to be claimed, but it won’t happen unless the bond passes. The time is now. We can’t afford not to.
The bond levy is designed to replace the 98-year-old LMS Annex with a multipurpose academic/athletic and community event center. We are grateful for a century of great memories at the LMS Annex. PE, health and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) programs will be housed in the new building, providing solid stepping stones to career and technical programs at LHS. The handicap-accessible facility will benefit participants and spectators. Let’s get more for the community by making the same investment.
Our circumstances vary, from young adults with no children and parents of LGSD students to great-grandparents and friends of our community's children. This includes aspiring incomes and fixed incomes. Join us in voting Yes on LGSD Bond Levy 31-105.
“Anything is possible" for the generations of LGSD in this 21st century.
Jerry and Suzy Mayes
La Grande
