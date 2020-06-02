In my recent letter to the editor, published in The Observer’s May 25 edition, I discussed a hearing that Union County District Attorney McDaniel claimed took place on Jan. 1, 2019. I stated:
"McDaniel included a transcript to support her claim — but it was a transcript from a hearing on Oct. 8, 2019, and of a different issue."
That was erroneous.
In reality, the hearing purportedly held on Jan. 1, 2019, was one of 33 referred to in McDaniel’s legal memorandum for which she provided no record or transcript to support her claim.
I apologize for the error.
Anne Morrison
La Grande
