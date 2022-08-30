I am writing this letter after reading an opinion submitted by another individual regarding health care in the United States. The author of this letter offered some pretty scathing criticism of the VA health care system. The author offered anecdotal scenarios describing horrible outcomes for several VA patients.
As a veteran myself who has accessed VA health care over the decades — I served with the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment in the Republic of Vietnam in 1969 and early 1970 — I would like to state that while no health care system is perfect, I have received very adequate and very comprehensive care from the VA. The VA caregivers I have encountered have all been very capable and competent clinicians. I have never had a bad experience in the VA health care system.
The waits for VA care are sometimes longer than one would wish here in Northeastern Oregon, but the waits are not as long as one would experience in a non-VA health care clinic.
As a veteran, I appreciate that my country thinks enough of its veterans to provide a pretty darn good health care system for veterans.
Thomas Berry
La Grande
