The recent Oregon fires and thick smoke were a wake-up call for many of us. No longer are destructive mega fires occurring only in other places. We just lost 1,500 square miles of forest and the towns of Detroit, Idanha, Gates and Mill City. Two years ago the power line-caused “camp” fire incinerated Paradise, California. The same could be La Grande’s fate if we allow Idaho Power Corporation to build the Boardman to Hemingway (B2H) power line.
Paradise WAS a town similar to La Grande in many ways. La Grande has a population of about 13,000 people, with average summer temperatures of 90 degrees, and receives around 18 inches of rain yearly. Paradise was a town of 26,000 people, with similar high temperatures and got 58 inches of rain yearly — three times as much moisture as La Grande.
The fire that ripped through Paradise was ignited by a downed power line about 30 miles away; the flames reached the town an hour later. Idaho Power wants to build B2H within a few miles of La Grande, through some of the state’s highest wildfire risk areas. Any power line anywhere in the region will increase our risk of fire.
Electric power lines are a major cause of wildfires. Five of the 10 most destructive California wildfires since 2015 are linked to power line failure. Thirteen of Oregon’s recent fires were caused by power lines. All of Eastern Oregon is at high risk for wildfire; we cannot afford to accept any additional risk.
Idaho Power expects Oregonians to accept these risks, in addition to degraded views and landscapes, while offering no benefit. Emerging technologies offer safer, cleaner local solutions to Idaho’s electricity needs. B2H is a proposed power line that is unsafe, outdated and unnecessary. It will put Oregonians at greater risk of catastrophic wildfires.
Let’s not be the next Paradise or Detroit. Check out the Stop B2H website: stopB2H.org.
John Winters
La Grande
