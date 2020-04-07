I would like to share some plans for the Boardman to Hemingway Transmission Line that directly impact citizens of Union County:
The developer would not have to comply with the Department of Environmental Quality maximum standards for noise. If you live within half a mile of the line, you will experience noise from it, and many will be above Department of Environmental Quality safety standards.
Idaho Power would be required to post a bond in the amount of $1 for 50 years. This bond is supposed to protect landowners, citizens, electric customers and taxpayers from being stuck with the costs of removing the transmission line.
The developer can use the Morgan Lake Road without doing the upgrades requested by the city of La Grande. Instead, they will complete a “Traffic Control Plan” with the Union County Planning Department. This plan will deny residents and citizens, who paid for these roads, the use of them during times the developer’s heavy trucks and equipment would be using them. This plan will allow Idaho Power to avoid making the upgrades to roads to accommodate their vehicles. This “plan” will apply to all county roads, and involves no citizen input even though we paid for the roads and rely upon them to access local parks, our homes, schools, churches, etc.
The city manager of La Grande has agreed to accept $100,000 in payment for the damage to the views from Morgan Lake Park. Once again, this “agreement” was made absent any input from the citizens who paid for the park and use it.
The citizens of Union County paid for the resources that are being damaged. Agreements to “sell” the quality of our parks, roads, and resources need to stop being made in secret.
It is time to demand protection for our quality of life.
Irene Gilbert
La Grande
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.