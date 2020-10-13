Recent attention on the Boardman to Hemingway transmission line and which route might be permitted in Union County brings me to share another option that doesn't get enough attention. I have commented on this option since 2015, at the Oregon Public Utility Commission. While I honestly did not have wildfires on my mind back then, it's all I can think about these days.
This option needs to be surfaced and discussed widely — especially among land use planners and utility regulators. The idea is the current 230 kilovolt line coming through Union County could be upgraded and "re-conductored." This means if Idaho Power really needed "more capacity," which Stop B2H and others dispute, they could upgrade to a 345 kilovolt line on the same poles in the same corridor.
While doing so, the company could digitize the line in preparation for future energy distribution, and it could fire-harden the line and clean the corridor, making us all more secure and safe. There are actually three of these existing 230 lines going into Idaho (the others go through the Hells Canyon complex). Upgrading these three lines could yield another 345 kilovolts of transmission capacity for the company's profits.
I guess that's still not enough profits for the hungry profiteers? Do they really need 500 kilovolt — when their lines are not constrained and people are using less energy? Apparently, Idaho Power would rather risk our lives, our livelihoods, and our cherished landscapes and habitats. Get involved — join www.stopb2h.org — and help Stop B2H. It's obviously such a wrong and risky choice.
Fuji Kreider
La Grande
