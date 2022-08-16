Many, many years ago when Idaho Power proposed and pushed hard for the B2H line to come through Oregon to serve Idaho only, locals rose up against it and I was active in that cause. So many issues and many negative impacts have still not been addressed or resolved. At that time, I was in Meridian, Idaho, often and was taken aback by the mass development of large single-family homes on large lots often with mandated large lawns, no solar, heavy electric use, and little sign of thinking about the future.

Reading many articles, Idaho does seem to be more conservation oriented, and yet with a date of having all clean energy by 2045 they are still behind Oregon, with our goal for clean energy of 2040. Much of what Idaho is counting on is using our cleaner electric sources by putting a 300-mile power line through Oregon private and public lands.

