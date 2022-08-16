Many, many years ago when Idaho Power proposed and pushed hard for the B2H line to come through Oregon to serve Idaho only, locals rose up against it and I was active in that cause. So many issues and many negative impacts have still not been addressed or resolved. At that time, I was in Meridian, Idaho, often and was taken aback by the mass development of large single-family homes on large lots often with mandated large lawns, no solar, heavy electric use, and little sign of thinking about the future.
Reading many articles, Idaho does seem to be more conservation oriented, and yet with a date of having all clean energy by 2045 they are still behind Oregon, with our goal for clean energy of 2040. Much of what Idaho is counting on is using our cleaner electric sources by putting a 300-mile power line through Oregon private and public lands.
So many Oregonians have spent so much time and money fighting this proposal. In my opinion, Idaho has been so behind in protecting the environment that they have not earned any right to sabotage Oregon and so many special areas close to La Grande.
We are now, with good reason, subject to having our properties designated high risk for fire, which could impact insurance costs. Some of the B2H line construction and equipment will be in hard-to-access forested areas. Will it impact fire ratings? Do we really need another higher risk project tearing up our state mostly for Idaho’s benefit and little that helps Oregon? Not in my opinion.
Maxine Hines
La Grande
