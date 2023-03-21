I have a few responses to David Thiesfeld’s “Maybe B2H isn’t so bad after all.” His main point seems to be that Union County residents are shortsighted in opposing the Boardman to Hemingway transmission line. Why? Because of the problems that people in central Washington caused themselves by opposing an energy project way back when. But his comparison is irrelevant because B2H has never been about providing any power to communities along the line. From the beginning of project planning, B2H has been solely conceived as a pipeline from the mid-Columbia region straight to Idaho. His fantasy that Union County could have somehow negotiated an off-ramp to a local substation could never have happened given the basic intent of the project as well as the additional expense.
From where I stand, approving the construction of B2H amounts to Oregon government colluding with a big, out-of-state corporation to take private land against the wishes of Oregon landowners. Remember that more than 75% of the proposed 300-mile B2H line crosses private land. That represents a lot of Oregon landowners being forced to either give up their land or fight it out in court at personal expense.
Sure, folks in Idaho are our neighbors, but they’re also perfectly capable of generating their own green energy rather than shipping power across Oregon at Oregonians’ expense. Surely Thiesfeld would agree that taking personal responsibility for generating your own power is a conservative value.
Jon White
La Grande
