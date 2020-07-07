As an unaffiliated voter, I often receive mail from political parties seeking my vote, my donation or both. Usually I merely read the entreaty and recycle it. However, recently I was struck by the language from a particular organization, referencing the "irrational hatred" of another party as well as accusing them of "propaganda campaigns," "bogus witch hunts," "vicious attacks" and "non-stop spewing."
I was sufficiently disgusted to put this question out to affiliated voters: Do you know what your party leaders are sending out in print? And do you understand that the words these organizational powers use implicate their members by association? These particular words were rude, inflammatory and manipulative. Are you choosing to be members of that club?
Each of us has the job of checking that the leaders of our chosen groups represent us in the way we want to be represented. Please take the time to ensure the messages of your chosen party align with how you want to present yourself in the world.
Patrice Barreto
La Grande
