You can dance, go ahead and carry on.
In a pandemic world consumed with survival we can hide from death by hiding from life, or so it seems. Drawing inward and hiding from life gives a sense of security and insulation, I suppose, but does it really and what kind of a life is that?
I don't think we were meant to exist as an ostrich with tail feathers in the air and head in the sand, and it can't possibly be good for the mind nor the soul. We were meant to lead a “Full Monty” life, and it's up to each of us: We can either get after it or hide from life with all its crooked roads, detours and dangers.
During these hard times, no amount of pleading or begging can lure the apprehensive out of their cocoons, so to ease their troubled minds (those unwilling to leave the comforts of isolation), the Montys need to keep their distance and wear the appropriate protective equipment. But underneath it all, the Montys are doing the Hokey Pokey, trusting we will all turn ourselves around at some point to dance the dance. And that's what it's all about.
Mike Hayden
Cove
