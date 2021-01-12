Cliff Bentz is off to a bad start. In one of his first official acts as our member of the House of Representatives, he voted to throw out all of the millions of votes from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. In a statement issued on Thursday, Jan. 7, Bentz explains:
"Article II of the Constitution sets forth that each state legislature is entrusted with the authority to establish and facilitate elections within that state. In Pennsylvania, the Secretary of the Commonwealth and the state’s Supreme Court did not adhere to the statutes set forth by the legislature when they extended deadlines for the return of absentee ballots."
The problem for Bentz and his thoughtful constitutional analysis is that his issue has already been settled through the proper legal channels. The case is Kelly v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania dismissed the case with prejudice on Nov. 28, 2020. And on appeal, the U.S. Supreme Court denied the request for injunctive relief on December 8.
This means that the issue is done, settled, over, finished. Bentz’s irresponsible political stunt only added fuel to a fire that we have watched burn out of control. Bentz and his fellow Republicans must stop misrepresenting the results of the presidential election and get back to doing the jobs they were elected to do.
Jon White
La Grande
