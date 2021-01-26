Bentz represented the wishes of his constituents
I applaud the plea for unity and finding common solutions Phil Wright, The Observer editor, published Jan. 9. The column referenced Kevin Frazier’s blog, The Oregon Way, in reminding our congresspeople to remember all those whom they represent. I was very surprised to see such hateful diatribe in the Jan. 12, Observer, against one of those representatives, Cliff Bentz. Some history is necessary to put Bentz’s actions into perspective.
Starting with George W. Bush’s victory in the 2000 presidential election, Democrats have contested election results after every Republican win. In January 2001, Rep. Alcee Hastings of Florida objected counting electoral votes, and Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas also claimed “inaccurate vote count.” California’s Maxine Waters touted that Florida’s electoral votes were “fraudulent.”
In 2005, Sen. Barbara Boxer, California, and Stephanie Jones, Ohio, objected to Ohio’s electoral votes. Rep. Barbara Lee of California and Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York objected, stating the right to vote was “stolen.”
Then, in January 2017, Democrats once again challenged the outcome of an election. Again, Barbara Lee wanted Michigan’s electoral votes to be thrown out. This time because of “malfunction of 87 voting machines” and Russian interference, Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts also challenged the outcome because of “the Russians.” There were objections against the votes in nine states.
Then, as now, members of Congress are within their constitutional rights to make an objection. Bentz felt he was obligated to represent the wishes of those he represents. To malign his integrity is a vicious disservice. We used to value our right to have and voice different beliefs.
Jackie Bingner
La Grande
