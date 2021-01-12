I am disappointed that Cliff Bentz, our new U.S. Representative, used his very first vote to challenge the Pennsylvania election results. By doing so, from the first days of his term, he lent support to all of President Donald Trump’s lies about the November election.
How does Bentz ignore a statement from Trump’s own Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which assures this was the most secure election in American history? How does Bentz support Trump’s claim of election fraud in Pennsylvania after Trump’s own attorney, Rudy Giuliani, in court on the Pennsylvania lawsuit denied that Trump was even alleging fraud? What conclusion does Bentz draw from the fact that Trump’s lawsuits claiming election fraud have been dismissed, left and right and nationwide, by judges of all political backgrounds?
Despite Trump’s claims of election fraud, his lawsuits have failed everywhere because he can produce no evidence to back them up.
When Bentz supported Trump’s baseless claims of fraud with his first vote — objecting to the Pennsylvania election results — Bentz enabled Trump to continue with his lies about the election and to encourage his own supporters to riot at the U.S. Capitol. Trump’s lies have already cost us — heightened rhetoric, deeper divisions and now a riot and break-in at the Capitol, encouraged by Trump and with five people dead.
Bentz.
Second week on the job.
Already pandering in place of reasoned judgment.
An immediate willingness to violate his very oath to defend the Constitution if doing so might bring support from Trump followers his way.
Not a promising beginning.
Michael Howard
La Grande
