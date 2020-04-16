The position of sheriff of Union County is one of the most important positions, if not the most important, of our county. We the people elect the sheriff, and as an elected law enforcement officer he should serve and protect the people who elected him. This requires knowledge of the laws, experience as a law enforcement officer, integrity and honesty.
Bill Miller, as far as I am concerned, is the most qualified candidate for the position of Union County sheriff.
Pat Bruce
Union
