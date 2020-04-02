My name is Nick Pallis. You may know me for the time I spent as a patrol officer in Elgin, or you may know me as a deputy and patrol sergeant with the Union County Sheriff’s Office. I retired from law enforcement in 2018, along with Bill Miller, who worked with me as head of our criminal division and supervisor of the drug task force with the sheriff’s office. I have worked with Bill in law enforcement since 2000.
In these years, I have noted many outstanding qualities in Bill. One that I admire most is his leadership ability. Bill has always been a natural leader, a man who will step up and take charge of any situation no matter how bad it is. He just takes the reins and leads when nobody else will. I truly feel that leadership has been lacking in the sheriff’s office for some time now. Make no mistake, we need a strong leader, and Bill is the only candidate that can bring this needed leadership and integrity to the office of sheriff.
Other qualities I admire about Bill is his common sense and compassion. We both agree that a good deputy is not just a badge with authority. We are “peacekeepers” more often than we are law enforcement officers. A peacekeeper uses common sense and compassion whenever possible. A peacekeeper has options and can use them according to the given situation, and not just be bound by the letter of the law.
Working as a patrolman and deputy was truly the most rewarding job I have ever had. Bill feels the same way, and he continues to help people in his current position with parole and probation.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office has some of the best and hardest working deputies and support staff I have had the pleasure to work with. All they need is a good leader. Please join me in voting for Bill Miller for Union County sheriff.
Nick E. Pallis
Elgin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.