My name is Steve Oliver, retired Union County sheriff. I served as your sheriff for 12 years prior to retiring in 2005. Change isn't always easy, but it can be necessary. I believe it is absolutely necessary in the sheriff's office. We need a new sheriff. The sheriff needs to have the highest form of integrity and ethics beyond reproach to be a leader. These seem to be lacking now.
Paraphrasing from a passage in the Bible where two disciples are trying to get Jesus to exalt them above the other disciples: He tells them if they want to be a leader they first must become servants. The sheriff, if he wants to be a good leader, must first become a servant to all the people he represents in Union County.
I am asking you to support Bill Miller for Union County sheriff. His integrity will never be in question nor will his ethics.
Bill Miller is the most well-rounded candidate. His career started in the prison in Pendleton. I hired him away from the prison to work as a correction officer in the Union County Jail. He later worked for the city of Elgin as a patrolman. He joined the Union County Sheriff's Office as a deputy sheriff, eventually being promoted to detective sergeant in charge of the drug task force. He now works for the parole and probation office. This kind of experience and traits are what we need in a sheriff.
Bill Miller will be that "servant\leader" sheriff we need. Please join me in electing Bill Miller as your next sheriff.
Stephen G. Oliver
Summerville
