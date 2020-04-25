Recently, seeing a number of sheriff candidate signs and being unfamiliar with all but the current sheriff, I asked an acquaintance, for whom I have utmost respect, what he knew about the various candidates. Having worked at the sheriff’s office in many roles over the years, he had good insight and comments to offer. As a result, I decided Bill Miller would get my vote.
This decision has been enhanced by the quality of endorsements Bill has received from others, particularly those whose careers were in the judicial or law enforcement system. There are people who know how the sheriff’s office should operate and have seen some of the candidates “in action.” Because these are people who were highly respected in their roles and observance of ethic, I give much value to what they have written. A word many of the endorsers use in describing Bill is “integrity”; that one word conveys a lot and it’s a quality I want in a sheriff.
Bill has experience in many aspects of law enforcement and has obtained a variety of certifications, which speaks to his professionalism and willingness to learn. He is well prepared to be sheriff. I suspect Bill wouldn’t be the most popular sheriff among the employees but am convinced he’d be one of the best. He has high standards for himself and would expect that of others in the department, which would lead to their respect. Many of us had teachers or bosses whom we’ve liked because they were fun and friendly; however, if we look at those who expected more of us and held us accountable, were less flexible with the rules, they are undoubtedly the ones we learned most from and/or respected.
Bill and his wife came out to put up a sign I had requested. He shared many of his experiences and things he has learned as well as his values. He prefers the “peacemaker” role over the “got’cha!” and will do his best to de-escalate a situation. In his role as a parole/probation officer working with people having addiction problems, he has gained insight into their lives and what has led them to their current situations and works to help them change their behaviors. He stated he will not lie, so when someone asks a question, he will answer truthfully; I had several questions and was pleased to get real answers.
Margaret L. Mead
La Grande
