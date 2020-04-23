There is no better person to teach and guide others than a person who has actually done the work and has the skills himself. For example, most basketball coaches have once been part of a basketball team, and they understand what it is to actually play the game. They know the rules and how to teach the skills and tactics to be successful on the court.
Our next Union County sheriff needs to be the man who also has done the work and has the skills. He should be a seasoned, experienced leader who will pass his skills and knowledge on to his employees. He should strive to make them a better and more successful team.
Bill Miller has a proven record of excellent training and service. The fact that he has held positions in corrections, patrol, and parole and probation makes him the most viable candidate for the position. He knows how to ensure that his charges are trained effectively because he has done the jobs himself and knows what skills are needed. Bill knows all areas of law enforcement, and he is inspired to pass on his skills and knowledge to his employees so they can better serve the citizens of Union County.
Our county needs Bill at the helm of the sheriff’s office. Please join me in voting for Bill Miller as our next Union County sheriff.
Terri Miller
Elgin
