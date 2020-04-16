The primary election for Union County sheriff provides the voting citizens of Union County an opportunity to make a change for the betterment of their community. In a primary election the candidate that gathers a majority (more than 50%) of the vote is the winner. If no contender reaches that threshold, the two candidates with the highest percentages face each other in the November general election.
As a resident and Union County property owner, I have, like many of my fellow citizens, paid literally thousands of dollars in property taxes over the past 40-plus years to fund local government and related services.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office is the largest department in Union County government, in terms of employees, with a budget of nearly $5 million.
As we evaluate the four candidates currently vying for the position of sheriff, we should be very thorough in examining each of them and rating their ability to take command of this important department.
A few years ago, I was the victim of a property theft and the resulting reaction from Sheriff Boyd Rasmussen and his deputy was less than any citizen deserves. He showed a true lack of leadership and demonstrated an absence of command authority.
One of the other candidates is a charismatic deputy with nine years of experience. He is well known as he is a native, and as the school resource officer and youth sports coach, he is an asset that should stay in place. Given more experience and training, he may one day be ready to lead the sheriff's office, but that time is not now.
Another candidate has returned to the area after a career in the military. I thank him for his service. His military career focused on law enforcement in his branch of service. He has no such experience in the public sector and needs certification to serve in public law enforcement.
Bill Miller, an Eastern Oregon native with 20-plus years in law enforcement experience, is the fourth candidate. He has numerous certifications and awards. He is an honorably discharged veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and as an honor graduate of Eastern Oregon University, he has the intellect and drive to succeed. He is held in high regard as a man of integrity by his contemporaries in law enforcement and has a work ethic that is above reproach.
We should elect Bill Miller to lead the most important department in county government.
John E. Coote
Island City
