As the Union County district attorney from 2006-14, I had many opportunities to work with Bill Miller, and I endorse him for sheriff of Union County. In more than 30 years as a prosecutor, this is only the second time I have made such an endorsement.
Many law enforcement officers support Bill and have identified many of his professional and personal strengths. I can attest to his work ethic, tenacity, thoroughness and skills as an investigator. He also possesses extraordinary compassion, fairness and respect for others.
Bill understands the strengths and weaknesses of the Union County Sheriff's Office. He will be in a position to address the weaknesses and to build on the strengths fairly and transparently. At a time when law enforcement officers face increased scrutiny, risks and challenges, Bill's leadership and personal traits will benefit the citizens of Union County as their sheriff.
Tim Thompson
Dallas
