When an upcoming election is somewhat crowded, we believe letters of recommendation have more value, particularly those that come from individuals who are familiar with and know what is needed in the elected position. We are also interested that people who are advocates of term limits decide that it doesn’t really apply to the current situation.
We support Bill Miller for the position of Union County Sheriff, and we are impressed by recommendations from people who know what is needed: lawyers, police, judges. Personally, we believe Bill Miller has the training that is required, the experience with the department and the support of an impressive group of former members of Union County’s law enforcement community.
We believe Bill has strong ties to the county and to his involvement with law enforcement. He is level-headed and determined to make a difference. When two members of the department challenge the present sheriff, it seems to be an indication of a needed change. We believe Bill Miller is that change.
Rod and Evelyn Spikes
Elgin
