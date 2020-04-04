Every four years as a voter you have the duty and responsibility to select the person who will serve as county sheriff — "the chief executive officer and conservator of the peace of the county" (ORS 206.010).
When there are more than one running for the position, you must evaluate who you think will best serve the needs of the county for the next term.
The fact that the incumbent has been in office for more than one term does not necessarily mean he is the best choice. As a former Union County District Attorney (1971-1984), I concluded that for me three terms of service was enough and the position required new energy and talent. I believe this is true for other service positions.
New leadership and new vision are valuable. Our current sheriff has been in office for 16 years, and now there are three other candidates, two having been members of the sheriff's department, running against him. This should cause you the voter to question why this is so as you are making your choice on the ballot. It is time for you to examine the qualifications of leadership, variety of experiences, goals, integrity and promise of service to you the electorate for the next four years of each candidate for Union County Sheriff.
Bill Miller spent five years on the sheriff's command staff as a detective sergeant and has had experience in other areas including corrections, patrol, drug task force, and parole and probation. He is anxious to bring transparency, communication and accountability to the sheriff's office.
Join Ginny and me with your vote for the candidate we feel is the most qualified to be the next sheriff of Union County: Bill Miller.
Dale Mammen
La Grande
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.