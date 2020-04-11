As a former circuit court judge, prosecutor and police officer, I support Bill Miller for sheriff of Union County.
During my tenure on the bench, I had the opportunity to work with Bill in his capacity as a detective with the sheriff’s office. I found him to be competent, honest, hardworking and, most important, fair in his investigations. When he appeared in court, he brought those same qualities.
I believe Bill has the leadership skills to elevate the quality of the services provided by the Union County Sheriff’s Office. I also believe Bill’s dedication to the job and his sense of fairness will improve the morale of the men and women he will lead.
Brian C. Dretke
Union/Wallowa Circuit Court Judge, retired
