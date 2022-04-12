I am a local taxpaying citizen within the La Grande School District. I am voting No on the upcoming school bond proposal in May.
We have been assured by school officials that the passage of this bond would not raise our current taxes. It was explained that the current bond loan could be refinanced, so that the current tax payments, when added to the new bond payments, would not result in a raised tax rate. This is misleading and deceptive to the voters in my opinion.
What we are not being told and what I have not been able to ascertain (at the time this letter was written) is how many more years we will be paying the current tax rate to pay this bond off. In my experience, when I have refinanced a loan, if I want lower payments, the duration of the loan is extended, can be five years, 10 years, etc. This information has not been included in my readings by the proponents of this bond passage.
If for example, this bond measure is passed, and the refinance extends the current bond for another five years, I personally will be paying an additional $7,500 until the bond is ended. If extended for 10 more years, I will be paying an additional $15,000. Now you say, well, it didn't raise your tax rate.
The enticing $4 million grant that could be gained by the successful passage of an additional $4 million from local taxpayers still results in adding $4 million to the taxpayers. If the school district has a magic method for adding $4 million through the passage of this bond, without raising tax rates and/or extending more years to the paying off of the bond, then we want to hear what that is, and we will all jump to get on that wagon.
Phil Myer
La Grande
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.