I came to know Boyd Rasmussen in 2012 when I was on the Elgin city council. He was there to help us find a new police chief for the vacated position. We ended up choosing the Union County Sheriff's Office as our primary law enforcement.
As we worked on the task together, I found Boyd to be a very professional and likable person. We stayed in touch afterward. He was always very approachable and we respected each other's ideas. We became friends and he made me feel part of his family. He has helped me through some very tough times.
Boyd has always been helpful to his neighbors and to his church. He is also very involved in Union County youth programs and is a mentor to many kids. I believe he has touched a lot of people's lives in a positive way.
Being sheriff has allowed Boyd to interact with people in a positive and helpful way. I am glad Boyd Rasmussen is the sheriff. He has my vote and my friendship.
James Brainerd
La Grande
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.