We have known Boyd Rasmussen for many years and it is with great pleasure we support him for re-election as Union County Sheriff. He has served the citizens of Union County with integrity, honor and respect for 15 years.
Sheriff Rasmussen’s experience, judgment and leadership have been exemplary. He has worked long and hard for all of the communities of our county, striving to meet the law enforcement services effectively and efficiently. He stands firm in upholding the Constitution and the freedoms it affords the citizens of this country.
We feel safe and confident knowing that Sheriff Rasmussen is on the job. It has always been our perception that "if something isn’t broken, then don’t fix it."
Please join us in re-electing Boyd Rasmussen for Union County Sheriff.
Ken Kramer and Becky Kramer
Imbler
