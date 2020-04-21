We are pleased to support Boyd Rasmussen in his reelection. Our county has been fortunate to have such an experienced, knowledgeable and trustworthy sheriff.
Boyd is a man of his word, who cares about the welfare of the people he works diligently to serve and protect. He has done an exceptional job serving the citizens of Union County as our sheriff. Let's help that continue. Boyd has our vote.
Michael and Tracy Partney
La Grande
