Using the opening gambit of excessive wasteful spending in our nation — supposedly $8.5 billion for political campaigns in 2020, and another $13.9 billion for Super Bowl bucks — Union County Progressive Lois Barry laments misguided priorities, how lacking is our society compared to forward-looking torch-bearers like Norway and Lithuania (Nov. 4, 2021, The Observer, “Who’s keeping track of the spending?”).
Then her focus turns to Sen. Joe Manchin, West Virginia, supposedly the chief beneficiary of big oil and gas donations. (Also, one of two Democratic senators who are resisting passing an enormous new green social spending bill cruelly mislabeled as Build Back Better.) Oil and gas. Let’s see, just one year ago, under Trump, the United States was energy independent. Then with the stroke of a pen, Biden, with the support of millionaire senators Wyden and Merkley, started the attack on our most vital industries. Tens of thousands of well-paying blue-collar jobs were eliminated within weeks. Weeks.
Predictably, the cost of gas began to rise — it’s now more than 50% higher than a year ago. Every family that drives to work, to school, to grocery stores feels the pain of that inflation. And every railroad and every trucking concern, for which we rely on for essentials every day, the cost of their diesel fuel has exploded. Not surprisingly, toilet paper, appliances, school clothes, meat, milk and heating oil, if even available, have shot up in price. And this is only the beginning.
Still, Oregon’s two senators have not spoken out with one word of concern as this cruelest of all taxes has put the screws to family budgets, and to fixed-income seniors all across Oregon. But if BBB is passed with the votes of Wyden and Merkley, we can expect our present pain of inflation to morph into a budget-eating monster on steroids.
Rather than condemn Sen. Joe Manchin, I salute him (and Sen. Kristin Sinema) for doing basic math, and for standing up for their constituents and for the entire citizenry of our nation.
Lyle Schwarz
La Grande
