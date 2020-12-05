Bullies do not stop of their own accord
As I catch glimpses of the ongoing election saga in Georgia, I am struck by the level of fear the president creates in those around him. He implies, harangues and accuses, and very few argue with him, due to the unhealthy power he wields to punish those who dare question him. I hope what we are learning is that bullies do not stop of their own accord, and what we tolerate, we will see more of. I am furious that we, the citizens of this country, “home of the brave,” have allowed this abuse of power within our system.
The right to question results of an election does not grant the right to belittle and threaten. My respect is for those few brave individuals who have begun to speak back to the bully: Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, and Gabriel Sterling, voting systems manager for the secretary of state’s office.
Where are the voices of the rest of the party this man represents? What has happened to the so-called “Party of Lincoln”? Speak up in a show of healthy power, folks, and tell the political bullies out there who they truly answer to.
Patrice Barreto
La Grande
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.