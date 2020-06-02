I need to be in Portland for a medical treatment every 28 days. When news of the pandemic came to Oregon and we were advised to stay home and not travel, I remained in Portland.
With our wet spring, greenery has thrived in Union County. This is a good thing. When I finally traveled back to my farm in Union on Memorial Day weekend, I found about three acres of jungle.
Friends and neighbors mobilized a big crew of all ages arriving with tools and equipment to cut much of the jungle back and cut paths so I can maneuver. What a welcome gift of kindness.
I had been feeling pretty low but I have been reenergized. Thank you, neighbors!
Susan Boyd
Union
