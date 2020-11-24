If you are a supporter of President Donald Trump, there is only one thing worse than losing the election: losing American democracy. There is nothing more American than free and fair elections followed by a peaceful transfer of power. Trump’s relentless attacks on the most fundamental American value is damaging our country.
The only evidence of voter fraud is made up by President Trump in his Twitter feed. He has lost 22 of 23 cases in the courts. Elections officials across the country have confirmed the 2020 election as the most secure of their career.
It’s time for leaders in the Republican Party to step in. U.S. Rep. Greg Walden of Oregon is one of those leaders. He can end a long career serving Eastern Oregon with the most American and patriotic act: help save our democracy.
Congressman Walden, join other Republicans in calling on President Trump to acknowledge the election results and begin transitioning to a Biden administration. Losing an election hurts. Losing our American democracy is far worse.
Zachary Lauritzen
La Grande
