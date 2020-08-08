Thank you for your very wise editorial opinion regarding the "Greater Idaho" push (Observer editor Phil Wright's column "Greater Idaho does not warrant greater coverage" in the Aug. 4 edition). The ideas presented in the column are so cogent, I could have thought of them myself.
You have so clearly pointed out the waste of time, effort and reasoning trying to change state borders when our post offices are threatened, the census is being damaged, voting is becoming more difficult for some Americans, Russians are paying Iraquis to kill our soldiers, and hundreds of thousands of Americans are dying from COVID-19. And more.
I agree. No more Greater Idaho articles. Let's learn about these other threats to the United States of America.
Evelyn Swart
Joseph
