We want to commend the Center for Human Development Inc. for the way they are handling the COVID-19 vaccinations in Union County. Since we had registered our email addresses, we knew when to sign up for a spot, but were nervous until the confirmation came saying we had a reserved time.
When we arrived at the Riveria Activity Center, La Grande, for the vaccinations, the process was amazing. Everyone working there was extremely helpful, caring and accommodating. The process and the facility both were extremely organized, leading to a seamless experience.
How ironic that people are anxious and willing to line up for a shot! Usually we put it off as long as possible. We remember as kids, lining up in school as the nurses gave us the polio vaccine; different times, but the same idea.
We appreciate the time the Center for Human Development put into planning and implementing this procedure.
Barbara L. Smutz
La Grande
