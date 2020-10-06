The Union County Republicans are publishing information telling voters to oust me from the city council based on wild theories and suppositions. No one from the organization has spoken with me, communicated via email nor bothered to look up my actual voting record.
In the past 16 years on the council, I pushed for using metrics to drive decisions on urban renewal dollars, worked to ensure our tax dollars were spent legitimately and more. I do my research and listen to public comments before deciding on any issue.
I fully support police and fire departments, including making sure our first responders were provided with adequate personal protective equipment throughout this pandemic.
Before you vote, check my voting record and see the ways I have supported our community or email me at cdutto@cityoflagrande.org.
Corrine Dutto
La Grande city councilor
